Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit declines 6.03% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.67% to Rs 698.91 croreNet profit of Panama Petrochem declined 6.03% to Rs 44.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 46.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.67% to Rs 698.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 574.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales698.91574.41 22 OPM %8.3510.65 -PBDT55.2960.75 -9 PBT52.5558.36 -10 NP44.0946.92 -6
