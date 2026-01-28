Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Siyaram Silk Mills consolidated net profit declines 7.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 9.35% to Rs 624.08 crore

Net profit of Siyaram Silk Mills declined 7.98% to Rs 41.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 45.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.35% to Rs 624.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 570.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales624.08570.73 9 OPM %10.8711.61 -PBDT74.3476.52 -3 PBT54.5561.65 -12 NP41.7745.39 -8

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

