Siyaram Silk Mills consolidated net profit declines 7.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.35% to Rs 624.08 crore

Net profit of Siyaram Silk Mills declined 7.98% to Rs 41.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 45.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.35% to Rs 624.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 570.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.624.08570.7310.8711.6174.3476.5254.5561.6541.7745.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News