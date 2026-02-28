Sharekhan reports standalone net profit of Rs 71.10 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.35% to Rs 374.20 crore

Net profit of Sharekhan reported to Rs 71.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 63.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 7.35% to Rs 374.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 403.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.374.20403.9028.01-13.02104.80-52.60104.80-52.6071.10-63.80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News