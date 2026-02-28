South West Pinnacle bags Rs 307-cr exploration order
South West Pinnacle Exploration (SWPE) has secured a work order worth Rs 307 crore from Hind Metal Exploration Services (HMESPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hindustan Zinc, for mineral exploration services in Rajasthan.The contract is slated for execution over four years post-mobilization, with key terms including mobilization of machines, manpower, and resources within 45 days; construction of the approach road by SWPE; and adherence to safety, labor, environmental, and mining engineering standards, while statutory and environmental clearances will be arranged by HMESPL.
SWPEL is an integrated service provider, providing end-to-end drilling & exploration of natural resources, viz., coal, ferrous, non-ferrous & atomic minerals, conventional & non-conventional oil & gas, and groundwater investigation.
The companys consolidated net profit surged 121.6% to Rs 9.22 crore on a 29.1% increase in net sales to Rs 62.67 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.
Shares of South West Pinnacle Exploration rose 0.14% to end at Rs 183.30 on the BSE on Friday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 28 2026 | 4:31 PM IST