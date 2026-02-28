Saturday, February 28, 2026 | 04:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / South West Pinnacle bags Rs 307-cr exploration order

South West Pinnacle bags Rs 307-cr exploration order

Last Updated : Feb 28 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
South West Pinnacle Exploration (SWPE) has secured a work order worth Rs 307 crore from Hind Metal Exploration Services (HMESPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hindustan Zinc, for mineral exploration services in Rajasthan.

The contract is slated for execution over four years post-mobilization, with key terms including mobilization of machines, manpower, and resources within 45 days; construction of the approach road by SWPE; and adherence to safety, labor, environmental, and mining engineering standards, while statutory and environmental clearances will be arranged by HMESPL.

SWPEL is an integrated service provider, providing end-to-end drilling & exploration of natural resources, viz., coal, ferrous, non-ferrous & atomic minerals, conventional & non-conventional oil & gas, and groundwater investigation.

 

The companys consolidated net profit surged 121.6% to Rs 9.22 crore on a 29.1% increase in net sales to Rs 62.67 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shares of South West Pinnacle Exploration rose 0.14% to end at Rs 183.30 on the BSE on Friday.

First Published: Feb 28 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

