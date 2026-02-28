Frick India standalone net profit declines 21.07% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.03% to Rs 133.91 crore

Net profit of Frick India declined 21.07% to Rs 8.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.03% to Rs 133.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 125.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.133.91125.129.6710.3215.4414.6614.3513.708.2810.49

