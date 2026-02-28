Saturday, February 28, 2026 | 05:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Frick India standalone net profit declines 21.07% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 28 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 7.03% to Rs 133.91 crore

Net profit of Frick India declined 21.07% to Rs 8.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.03% to Rs 133.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 125.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales133.91125.12 7 OPM %9.6710.32 -PBDT15.4414.66 5 PBT14.3513.70 5 NP8.2810.49 -21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

First Published: Feb 28 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

