Sharekhan standalone net profit rises 22.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.12% to Rs 362.10 croreNet profit of Sharekhan rose 22.18% to Rs 96.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 78.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 25.12% to Rs 362.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 483.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales362.10483.60 -25 OPM %40.2937.08 -PBDT83.10117.20 -29 PBT65.00105.90 -39 NP96.4078.90 22
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content