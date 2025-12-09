Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sharekhan standalone net profit rises 22.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Sharekhan standalone net profit rises 22.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 25.12% to Rs 362.10 crore

Net profit of Sharekhan rose 22.18% to Rs 96.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 78.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 25.12% to Rs 362.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 483.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales362.10483.60 -25 OPM %40.2937.08 -PBDT83.10117.20 -29 PBT65.00105.90 -39 NP96.4078.90 22

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

National Commodity Clearing standalone net profit rises 23.38% in the September 2025 quarter

Tata Power Delhi Distribution standalone net profit declines 60.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Futures hint at a mildly positive start

Stock Alert: Shriram Finance, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, UGRO Capital

Welspun Corp arm bags Rs 1,165 cr supply order from Saudi Water Authority

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

