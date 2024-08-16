Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shares may surge at opening bell

Shares may surge at opening bell

Image

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
GIFT Nifty:
GIFT Nifty futures is trading 174 points higher, indicating a strong start for the Nifty 50.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,595.27 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,236.21 crore in the Indian equity market on 14 August 2024, provisional data showed.
FPIs have sold shares worth over Rs 29,743.43 crore in August 2024 (so far). They bought shares worth 5407.83 crore in June 2024.
Global Markets:
Asian stocks surged on Friday, buoyed by upbeat US economic data that tempered recession fears.
Robust US retail sales and a decline in jobless claims fueled a rally in global equities and sent bond yields higher. These positive economic indicators, following the benign inflation report earlier in the week, have strengthened expectations for interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. However, market sentiment suggests these cuts will be gradual.

More From This Section

United Leasing & Industries standalone net profit declines 21.43% in the June 2024 quarter

United Leasing & Industries standalone net profit declines 21.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Paras Defence arm gets Rs 305-cr order from L&T

Paras Defence arm gets Rs 305-cr order from L&T

Kesar Petroproducts standalone net profit rises 3433.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Kesar Petroproducts standalone net profit rises 3433.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Titan Intech standalone net profit declines 42.31% in the June 2024 quarter

Titan Intech standalone net profit declines 42.31% in the June 2024 quarter

Rajkamal Synthetics standalone net profit rises 128.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Rajkamal Synthetics standalone net profit rises 128.57% in the June 2024 quarter

US stocks closed sharply higher on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 1.4%, the S&P 500 rising 1.6%, and the Nasdaq Composite jumping 2.3%.
Retail sales increased 1.0% after a downwardly revised 0.2% drop in June, easing fears of a sharp economic slowdown fanned by a jump in the unemployment rate last week.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 7,000 to a seasonally adjusted 227,000 for the week ended Aug. 10, the Labor Department said.
Domestic Market:
The Indian equity market was shut on Thursday for Independence Day. Domestic equity benchmarks ended almost flat Wednesday, a breather after a two-day slump. IT stocks led the charge, while metals took a beating post the Supreme Court's tax royalty verdict. Investors are now eyeing US CPI data for inflation clues, which could influence the Fed's rate decision and, in turn, global markets. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 149.85 points or 0.19% to 79,105.88. The Nifty 50 index added 4.75 points or 0.02% to 24,143.75.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

solar panel

US solar firms seek retroactive duties on imports from Vietnam, Thailand

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 650 pts, Nifty rises 200 pts in pre-open

Israeli soldiers gather next to military vehicles, near the Israel-Gaza border, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Israel, April 15, 2024. REUTERS

Gaza ceasefire negotiations extend by another day as death toll exceeds 40K

Paetongtarn Shinawatra

Thai Parliament set to choose new PM, Thaksin's daughter likely nominee

Pro Kabaddi League auction

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, AUGUST 16: Neeraj and Sajjin are set to go under hammer on day 2

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 8:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon