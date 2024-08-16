United Leasing & Industries standalone net profit declines 21.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.39% to Rs 1.53 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of United Leasing & Industries declined 21.43% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.39% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.531.2421.5746.770.260.510.110.390.110.14