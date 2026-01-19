Shares of Bharat Coking Coal list in B Group
The equity shares of Bharat Coking Coal (Scrip Code: 544678) are listed effective 19 January 2026 and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ''B'' Group Securities. At 09:21 IST, the pre-open indicative price of the stock was at a premium of 80.43% compared to issue price of Rs 23.
First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 9:31 AM IST