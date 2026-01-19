Monday, January 19, 2026 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GIFT Nifty suggests red opening for equities; China clocks GDP growth of 4.5% in Q4

Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty January 2026 futures were down 94.00 points, hinting towards a negative opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,346.13 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,935.31 crore in the Indian equity market on 16 January 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs had sold shares worth Rs 26,052.40 so far in January. This follows their cash sales of Rs 34,349.62 crore in December and Rs 17,500.31 crore in November.

Global Markets:

Asia market mostly slipped Monday, as investors assessed threats from the Trump administration toward Greenland over the weekend, as well as key economic data from China out Monday.

 

Over the weekend, U.S. President Donald Trump and European leaders exchanged tense rhetoric over the Arctic territory, with Trump threatening tariffs on eight European countries and demanding control of Greenland, which is part of Denmark.

European leaders responded by calling the threats completely wrong and unacceptable.

In Asia, China released its fourth-quarter GDP numbers, along with December figures for retail sales, urban investment and industrial output.

Chinas economic growth slowed to its weakest pace in nearly three years in the fourth quarter as domestic demand softened, though full-year growth matched Beijings target despite growing trade frictions with the U.S. and a prolonged real estate slump.

Gross domestic product grew 4.5% in the October-to-December period, data from the National Statistics Bureau showed Monday. That marked a slowdown from 4.8% in the third quarter and was the weakest reading since the first quarter of 2023, when growth also came in at 4.5%.

The full-year economic output came in at 5%, meeting the official target of around 5%.

On Friday in the U.S., the S&P 500 ended just below the flatline and posted a losing week, while the Nasdaq Composite also inched down 0.06%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.17%.

The three major indexes hit their session lows after Trump said in the White House on Friday that hed rather have National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett stay in his current role and that he might not be chosen to become the next U.S. Fed chair.

Hassett has been seen as the more market-friendly option to replace current Fed chair than the new frontrunner nominee, former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh, and is expected to be more willing to keep rates low.

Domestic Market:

Benchmark equity indices closed with modest gains on Friday, ending a two-day losing streak, as buying interest returned to IT stocks following Infosys better-than-expected quarterly performance and an upgrade to its full-year revenue growth outlook.

Market sentiment also drew support from the ongoing December-quarter earnings season, with investors awaiting the Q3 results of Reliance Industries later in the day. Gains in IT shares, along with select banking stocks, helped the Nifty settle above the 25,650 level.

Adding to the positive tone, early trends from the Maharashtra assembly elections showed the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in the lead. Markets generally view political stability and continuity in governance as supportive for economic growth and policy direction.

However, the broader upside was capped by weakness in pharma and healthcare stocks, which ended the session lower.

The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 187.64 points or 0.23% to 83,570.35. The Nifty 50 index added 28.75 points or 0.11% to 25,694.35. The 50-unit index fell 0.48% in the past two sessions.

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

