Stock Alert: RIL, L&T Finance, Yes Bank, Tata Technologies, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) and Sammaan Capital shares are banned from F&O trading on 19 January 2026.

Result Today:

LTIMindtree, Punjab National Bank, Tata Capital, Aarti Surfactants, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Ceat, Hatsun Agro Product, Havells India, Hindustan Zinc, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Oberoi Realty, Apollo Techno Industries, and Atlanta Electricals will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Stocks to Watch:

Reliance Industries (RIL) has reported 1.6% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 22,290 crore on 10% increase in gross revenue to Rs 293,829 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

L&T Finance has reported 18% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 739 crore on a 18% increase in total income to Rs 2,920 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Yes Bank reported a sharp improvement in its Q3 FY26 performance, with net profit surging 55.4% YoY to Rs 952 crore, driven by strong operating income, lower credit costs. Net interest income stood at Rs 2,466 crore, up 10.9% YoY and 7.2% QoQ, aided by a reduction in the cost of funds.

Tata Technologies reported a 95.99% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 6.64 crore despite a 3.2% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,365.73 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26.

HDFC Bank reported 11.46% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 18,563.75 crore on 2.91% increase in total income to Rs 90,005 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

ICICI Bank has reported 4.02% fall in standalone net profit to Rs 11,318 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 11,792 crore in Q3 FY25. Net interest income (NII) increased by 7.7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 21,932 crore in Q3 FY26.

RBL Bank reported a massive 555.47% surge in standalone net profit to Rs 213.88 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 32.63 crore in Q3 FY25. Total income increased 2.33% YoY to Rs 4,71,700 crore as on 31st December 2025.

