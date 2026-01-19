Madhusudan Masala standalone net profit rises 97.13% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.28% to Rs 68.42 crore

Net profit of Madhusudan Masala rose 97.13% to Rs 4.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.28% to Rs 68.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 58.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.68.4258.3410.497.086.063.375.492.734.122.09

