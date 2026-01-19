PNB Gilts reports standalone net profit of Rs 53.91 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.20% to Rs 424.67 crore

Net profit of PNB Gilts reported to Rs 53.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 10.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.20% to Rs 424.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 362.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.424.67362.3692.8983.6667.35-12.0866.75-12.9453.91-10.11

