Shares of Defrail Technologies list in MT group

Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
The equity shares of Defrail Technologies (Scrip Code: 544677) are listed effective 19 January 2026 and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ''MT'' Group Securities. At 09:23 IST, the pre-open indicative price of the stock was at a premium of 14.59% to the issue price of Rs 74.

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

