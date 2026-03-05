Shares of Omnitech Engineering list in B group
The equity shares of Omnitech Engineering (Scrip Code: 544720) are listed effective 05 March 2026 and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ''B'' group securities. At 09:15 IST, the pre-open indicative price of the stock was at a steep discount of 86% to the offer price of Rs 227.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 9:31 AM IST