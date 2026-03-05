Thursday, March 05, 2026 | 09:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shares of Omnitech Engineering list in B group

Shares of Omnitech Engineering list in B group

Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 9:31 AM IST
The equity shares of Omnitech Engineering (Scrip Code: 544720) are listed effective 05 March 2026 and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ''B'' group securities. At 09:15 IST, the pre-open indicative price of the stock was at a steep discount of 86% to the offer price of Rs 227.

First Published: Mar 05 2026

