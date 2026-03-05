Thursday, March 05, 2026 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Bharat Forge, Gujarat Gas, GE Shipping, Neogen Chemical

Stock Alert: Bharat Forge, Gujarat Gas, GE Shipping, Neogen Chemical

Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Securities in F&O Ban:

Shares of Sammaan Capital are banned from F&O trading on Thursday 05 March 2026.

Stocks to Watch:

Fractal Analytics will declare their financial results for the nine months and quarter ended 31st December 2025 later today.

Bharat Forge's board approved availing of unsecured rupee term loan up to an amount of Rs 800 crore within overall limit approved by the board. Earlier on 11 November 2026, the board accorded in-principal approval for raising funds not exceeding Rs 2,000 crore through term loan, non-convertible debentures or any other debt instruments.

Gujarat Gas has issued Force Majeure Notices to its industrial customers in terms of the provisions of the Gas Supply Agreements restricting the daily contracted quantity effective from 6th March, 2026 amid ongoing war in the Middle East region impacting the gas supply scenario, the availability of R-LNG has become severely constrained.

 

Also Read

Stock Markets LIVE Updates, March 5, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals higher open; Kospi jumps 12%; Brent crude extends gains

BSE to launch derivatives for Sensex Next 30 index

BSE gets Sebi nod to launch derivatives for Sensex Next 30 index

RIL share price today

RIL correction amid Iran war 'overdone', says JM Financial; eyes 29% upside

oil, oil production

Oil prices rise as West Asia crisis chokes off vital oil, gas supply

Arvind Fashions share price

Antique retains 'Buy' on Arvind Fashions, flags growth from brand overhaul

Great Eastern Shipping Company has contracted to buy a secondhand Kamsarmax Dry Bulk Carrier on 4 March 2026. The 2014 Japanese built vessel is expected to join the companys fleet by Q1 FY27. Additionally, the company has contracted to sell one Very Large Gas Carrier Jag Vishnu, and this sale transaction is expected to be completed in Q4 FY26.

Neogen Chemicals' board will meet on Saturday, 7 March 2026 to consider a fund raising proposal.

Magellanic Clouds wholly owned subsidiary, Provigil Surveillance has received a letter of acceptance from South East Central Railway, Nagpur Division, for the provision of video surveillance system (VSS) to monitor 66 manned non interlocked level crossing gates (61 in Nagpur Division, 4 in Raipur Division and 1 in Bilaspur Division). The contract is valued at Rs 6.16 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GIFT Nifty suggests red start for equities

GIFT Nifty suggests red start for equities

Magellanic Cloud arm bags Rs 6 cr railway surveillance order

Magellanic Cloud arm bags Rs 6 cr railway surveillance order

Ramky Infrastructure inks agreement with Maharashtra Industrial Township

Ramky Infrastructure inks agreement with Maharashtra Industrial Township

Salzer Electronics signs MoU with Finland-based Wirepas

Salzer Electronics signs MoU with Finland-based Wirepas

Motilal Oswal Home Finance raises USD 100 million from Asian Development Bank

Motilal Oswal Home Finance raises USD 100 million from Asian Development Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayApple Watch Ultra 4MWC 2026CBSE Postponed Board ExamHoli Holiday 2026Personal Finance