Raghav Productivity Enhancers consolidated net profit rises 43.93% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Raghav Productivity Enhancers rose 43.93% to Rs 14.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.17% to Rs 64.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 55.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.64.4955.0429.6326.1119.8314.4418.0512.6014.129.81

