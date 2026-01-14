Raghav Productivity Enhancers consolidated net profit rises 43.93% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 17.17% to Rs 64.49 croreNet profit of Raghav Productivity Enhancers rose 43.93% to Rs 14.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.17% to Rs 64.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 55.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales64.4955.04 17 OPM %29.6326.11 -PBDT19.8314.44 37 PBT18.0512.60 43 NP14.129.81 44
