Raghav Productivity Enhancers consolidated net profit rises 43.93% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 17.17% to Rs 64.49 crore

Net profit of Raghav Productivity Enhancers rose 43.93% to Rs 14.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.17% to Rs 64.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 55.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales64.4955.04 17 OPM %29.6326.11 -PBDT19.8314.44 37 PBT18.0512.60 43 NP14.129.81 44

Just Dial standalone net profit declines 10.19% in the December 2025 quarter

CitiPort Financial Services standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the December 2025 quarter

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 9.06% in the December 2025 quarter

5paisa Capital consolidated net profit declines 23.98% in the December 2025 quarter

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Q3 PAT climbs 20% YoY to Rs 390 cr

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

