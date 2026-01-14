Stock Alert: Tata Elxsi, Just Dial, Hi-Tech Gears, Interarch Building Solutions

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) and Sammaan Capital shares are banned from F&O trading on 14 January 2026.

Result Today:

Infosys, HDFC AMC, ICICI Prudential AMC, Union Bank of India, Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, Aditya Birla Money, Den Networks, HDB Financial Services, Indian Overseas Bank, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Network 18 Media & Investments, Plastiblends India, Indosolar, and Waaree Renewable Technologies will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Stocks to Watch:

Tata Elxsi reported a 45.28% decline in net profit to Rs 108.89 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 199 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 1.52% to Rs 953.47 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 939.17 crore in Q3 FY25.

Just Dial reported a 10.18% decline in net profit to Rs 117.93 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 131.31 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 6.38% to Rs 305.69 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 287.33 crore in Q3 FY25.

Hi-Tech Gears said Kapil Rajora has resigned from his position as chief financial officer, and the company has appointed Vinod Raheja as the new CFO, effective 14 January 2026.

Interarch Building Solutions said it has received an order worth Rs 130 crore from a customer for the manufacture of a pre-engineered steel building system.

NLC India said it has entered into a pact with the Gujarat government to develop large-scale renewable energy projects in the state.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News