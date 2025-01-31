Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shashank Traders reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Shashank Traders reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.05 crore

Shashank Traders reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.050 0 OPM %00 -PBDT0-0.02 100 PBT0-0.02 100 NP0-0.02 100

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

