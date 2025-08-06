Sandesh consolidated net profit rises 14.95% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.82% to Rs 73.33 croreNet profit of Sandesh rose 14.95% to Rs 58.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 50.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.82% to Rs 73.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 68.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales73.3368.65 7 OPM %24.7422.64 -PBDT72.7865.90 10 PBT71.2164.18 11 NP58.0450.49 15
