Sandesh consolidated net profit rises 14.95% in the June 2025 quarter

Sandesh consolidated net profit rises 14.95% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 6.82% to Rs 73.33 crore

Net profit of Sandesh rose 14.95% to Rs 58.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 50.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.82% to Rs 73.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 68.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales73.3368.65 7 OPM %24.7422.64 -PBDT72.7865.90 10 PBT71.2164.18 11 NP58.0450.49 15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

