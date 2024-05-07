Business Standard
Shekhawati Poly-Yarn reports standalone net profit of Rs 145.41 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Sales decline 43.73% to Rs 24.08 crore
Net profit of Shekhawati Poly-Yarn reported to Rs 145.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 43.73% to Rs 24.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 153.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 21.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 74.71% to Rs 76.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 303.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales24.0842.79 -44 76.75303.43 -75 OPM %38.29-0.84 -20.95-4.03 - PBDT9.75-0.18 LP 19.64-12.03 LP PBT7.95-2.41 LP 11.29-21.18 LP NP145.41-2.41 LP 153.99-21.18 LP
First Published: May 07 2024 | 5:15 PM IST

