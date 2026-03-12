Shelter Pharma secures export order from UAE-based firm

Shelter Pharma said it has secured an export order from First Vet Veterinary Medicines Trading LLC, UAE, for the supply of veterinary and animal healthcare products.

The order, valued at $18,300, is to be executed within six months, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The contract has been awarded by an international entity and is on a fixed-cost basis. Shelter Pharma added that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the entity awarding the order.

The company also clarified that the transaction does not fall under related party transactions.

Shelter Pharma is engaged in manufacturing herbal products with well-built presence in Human Pharma as well as Veterinary space. Shelter is present in most of non-critical segment of Human as well as Veterinary Pharma through its well spread portfolio.

On a full year basis, the companys standalone net profit jumped 16.8% to Rs 7.24 crore on 26.6% rise in net sales to Rs 50.66 crore in FY25 over FY24.

