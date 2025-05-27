Aurobindo Pharma consolidated net profit declines 0.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.87% to Rs 8381.12 croreNet profit of Aurobindo Pharma declined 0.58% to Rs 903.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 908.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.87% to Rs 8381.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7491.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 9.86% to Rs 3485.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3172.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.31% to Rs 31378.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 28704.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales8381.127491.92 12 31378.1328704.50 9 OPM %21.0022.16 -20.8820.30 - PBDT1779.521706.34 4 6715.716093.51 10 PBT1335.091352.01 -1 5066.294571.85 11 NP903.47908.75 -1 3485.883172.97 10
