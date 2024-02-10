Shipping Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 49.61% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 10.40% to Rs 1340.68 croreNet profit of Shipping Corporation of India declined 49.61% to Rs 134.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 266.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 10.40% to Rs 1340.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1496.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales1340.681496.23 -10 OPM %31.1031.36 -PBDT402.04477.21 -16 PBT150.99282.44 -47 NP134.35266.63 -50
