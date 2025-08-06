Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 02:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets standalone net profit rises 19.60% in the June 2025 quarter

Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets standalone net profit rises 19.60% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Sales rise 64.08% to Rs 5.71 crore

Net profit of Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets rose 19.60% to Rs 14.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 64.08% to Rs 5.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5.713.48 64 OPM %-27.15-133.91 -PBDT19.5516.48 19 PBT19.3516.30 19 NP14.3411.99 20

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Nandan Denim standalone net profit rises 49.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Sundaram Finance Holdings standalone net profit declines 18.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Cheviot Company standalone net profit rises 8.26% in the June 2025 quarter

Bloom Industries standalone net profit declines 27.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Jayabharat Credit reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

