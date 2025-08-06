Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets standalone net profit rises 19.60% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 64.08% to Rs 5.71 croreNet profit of Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets rose 19.60% to Rs 14.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 64.08% to Rs 5.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5.713.48 64 OPM %-27.15-133.91 -PBDT19.5516.48 19 PBT19.3516.30 19 NP14.3411.99 20
