Sundaram Finance Holdings standalone net profit declines 18.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.34% to Rs 133.67 croreNet profit of Sundaram Finance Holdings declined 18.98% to Rs 118.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 146.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 14.34% to Rs 133.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 156.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales133.67156.04 -14 OPM %98.5398.64 -PBDT132.45154.46 -14 PBT132.40154.36 -14 NP118.36146.08 -19
