Nandan Denim standalone net profit rises 49.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 45.18% to Rs 1047.68 croreNet profit of Nandan Denim rose 49.53% to Rs 11.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 45.18% to Rs 1047.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 721.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1047.68721.62 45 OPM %3.094.47 -PBDT26.4324.89 6 PBT14.8211.30 31 NP11.207.49 50
