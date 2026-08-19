Shiprocket makes strong debut; lists at 33.51% premium

Shares of Shiprocket were currently trading at Rs 135.35 at 10:11 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 39.70% as compared with the issue price of Rs 97.

The stock debuted at Rs 129.50 on the BSE, a premium of 33.51% over its issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 143.90 and a low of Rs 129.50. On the BSE, over 55.22 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The offer received bids for 938.52 crore shares as against 9.44 crore shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 99.38 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 12 August 2026 and closed on 14 August 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 92 and 97 per share.

The IPO comprised an Rs 885.5 crore fresh issue and an Rs 731.98 crore offer for sale (OFS). Investors L R India Fund, Tribe Capital, MCP3 SPV LLC, Moore Strategic Ventures, Agility International Investment LLC, and 500 Startups will offload a part of their stake in the OFS.

The company plans to utilize Rs 365.6 crore for expanding its platforms, including Rs 205.8 crore for marketing and Rs 159.8 crore for technology infrastructure and capabilities. Another Rs 210 crore will be towards repaying or prepaying borrowings. The balance will be utilized towards unidentified acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

Shiprocket is a new-age merchant-first and AI-driven technology platform that helps MSMEs to operate their e-commerce business efficiently by providing services like logistics, checkout, payments, fulfillment, and cross-border trade, allowing merchants to sell online and offline both efficiently.

In FY2026 it served 214,769 active merchants across multiple product categories, which reduced dependence on any single merchant or segment. The business is heavily dependent on third-party partners. Merchant solution costs accounted for 69.39% of total expenses in FY26, while its top 10 vendors contributed 55.24%.

Ahead of the IPO, Shiprocket, on 11 August 2026, raised Rs 727.41 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 7.49 crore shares at Rs 97 each to 50 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 79.24 crore and sales of Rs 2,024.14 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2026.

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