Behari Lal Engineering makes a solid debut on Dalal Street

Shares of Behari Lal Engineering were currently trading at Rs 474 at 10:10 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 66.32% as compared with the issue price of Rs 285.

The stock debuted at Rs 458, marking a premium of 60.7% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 489.35 and a low of Rs 458. On the BSE, over 10.75 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Behari Lal Engineering was subscribed 108.44 times. The issue opened for bidding on 12 August 2026 and closed on 14 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 271 and 285 per share.

The issue comprised an offer for sale of 2,59,31,407 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each and a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to 2,59,31,407 shares.

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, the company intends to allocate Rs 19.589 crore and Rs 36.650 crore towards the purchase and installation of new equipment, along with civil works for such installation, at Manufacturing Facility 1 and Manufacturing Facility 2, respectively. Further, Rs 3.40 crore each will be utilised towards the purchase and installation of new rooftop solar panels at Manufacturing Facility 1 and Manufacturing Facility 2, respectively. Another Rs 0.57 crore will be utilised towards repayment of borrowings, with the balance earmarked for general corporate purposes.

Behari Lal Engineering (BLEL), promoted by Parkash Chand Garg, is an integrated iron and steel manufacturing company specializing in customized engineering solutions. It has a broad product portfolio comprising, inter alia, alloy steel products, metal rolls, engineering casting and forging ingots and forged shafts/blocks.

BLELs precision-engineered products cater to a wide variety of industrial applications, and they cater to a vast array of industries, including automobiles, steel, cement, mining, infrastructure and construction, power, aerospace and defence. In FY26 revenue from operations, about 38.65% is from automobiles, 20.68% from infrastructure, 18.35% from aggregate crusher manufacturers, 16.85% from industrial equipment manufacturers and 5.47% from others that include aerospace, defence, cement and power.

Ahead of the IPO, Behari Lal Engineering, on 11 August 2026, raised Rs 90.48 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 31.74 lakh shares at Rs 285 each to 11 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 64.64 crore and sales of Rs 534.03 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2026.

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