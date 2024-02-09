Sensex (    %)
                        
Shiva Texyarn reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.40 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 2:53 PM IST
Sales decline 19.67% to Rs 76.14 crore
Net Loss of Shiva Texyarn reported to Rs 7.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 9.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 19.67% to Rs 76.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 94.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales76.1494.78 -20 OPM %3.28-1.79 -PBDT-0.26-4.83 95 PBT-4.13-8.51 51 NP-7.40-9.35 21
First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

