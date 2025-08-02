Shivamshree Businesses reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.47 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 205.68% to Rs 2.69 croreNet Loss of Shivamshree Businesses reported to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 205.68% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2.690.88 206 OPM %1.12-5.68 -PBDT0.03-0.05 LP PBT-0.16-0.06 -167 NP-0.47-0.06 -683
