Shivamshree Businesses reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.47 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Shivamshree Businesses reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.47 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 205.68% to Rs 2.69 crore

Net Loss of Shivamshree Businesses reported to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 205.68% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2.690.88 206 OPM %1.12-5.68 -PBDT0.03-0.05 LP PBT-0.16-0.06 -167 NP-0.47-0.06 -683

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

