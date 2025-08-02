Dutron Polymers standalone net profit declines 42.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.20% to Rs 26.94 croreNet profit of Dutron Polymers declined 42.67% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 20.20% to Rs 26.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 33.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales26.9433.76 -20 OPM %4.976.90 -PBDT1.342.28 -41 PBT1.112.00 -45 NP0.861.50 -43
