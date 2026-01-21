Shoppers Stop consolidated net profit declines 69.14% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 2.64% to Rs 1415.82 croreNet profit of Shoppers Stop declined 69.14% to Rs 16.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 52.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.64% to Rs 1415.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1379.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1415.821379.47 3 OPM %15.3917.82 -PBDT170.18202.87 -16 PBT37.3872.84 -49 NP16.1252.23 -69
First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 9:04 AM IST