Shoppers Stop consolidated net profit declines 69.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.64% to Rs 1415.82 crore

Net profit of Shoppers Stop declined 69.14% to Rs 16.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 52.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.64% to Rs 1415.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1379.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1415.821379.4715.3917.82170.18202.8737.3872.8416.1252.23

