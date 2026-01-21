BIGBLOC Construction consolidated net profit declines 15.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.14% to Rs 72.81 crore

Net profit of BIGBLOC Construction declined 15.14% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 28.14% to Rs 72.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 56.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.72.8156.8211.0710.775.302.770.99-1.341.852.18

