Shoppers Stop consolidated net profit rises 62.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.25% to Rs 1046.34 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 33.41% to Rs 77.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 116.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.32% to Rs 4316.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4022.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Shoppers Stop rose 62.55% to Rs 23.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.25% to Rs 1046.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 923.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.