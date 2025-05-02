Friday, May 02, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shradha AI Technologies standalone net profit rises 20.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Shradha AI Technologies standalone net profit rises 20.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales decline 22.47% to Rs 3.07 crore

Net profit of Shradha AI Technologies rose 20.65% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 22.47% to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 51.80% to Rs 9.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.36% to Rs 14.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.073.96 -22 14.7917.27 -14 OPM %64.8258.59 -67.7541.81 - PBDT3.032.66 14 12.838.69 48 PBT2.992.61 15 12.698.63 47 NP2.221.84 21 9.706.39 52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Forbes & Company standalone net profit rises 69.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Forbes & Company standalone net profit rises 69.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Krystal Integrated Services consolidated net profit rises 8.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Krystal Integrated Services consolidated net profit rises 8.12% in the March 2025 quarter

LKP Securities consolidated net profit declines 51.71% in the March 2025 quarter

LKP Securities consolidated net profit declines 51.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Rajkamal Synthetics standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Rajkamal Synthetics standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Vertex Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Vertex Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayJKBOSE 10th ResultRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025International Labour Day 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon