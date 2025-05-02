LKP Securities consolidated net profit declines 51.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.82% to Rs 22.35 croreNet profit of LKP Securities declined 51.71% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 31.82% to Rs 22.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 39.05% to Rs 13.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.19% to Rs 112.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 97.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales22.3532.78 -32 112.1497.35 15 OPM %16.8733.92 -23.6322.41 - PBDT6.499.80 -34 24.0117.48 37 PBT3.798.73 -57 18.2113.39 36 NP2.695.57 -52 13.219.50 39
