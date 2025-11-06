Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Worth Peripherals consolidated net profit rises 50.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Worth Peripherals consolidated net profit rises 50.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

Sales rise 10.26% to Rs 77.46 crore

Net profit of Worth Peripherals rose 50.00% to Rs 4.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.26% to Rs 77.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 70.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales77.4670.25 10 OPM %11.238.88 -PBDT9.587.06 36 PBT7.895.43 45 NP4.563.04 50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Taneja Aerospace & Aviation consolidated net profit declines 5.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Taneja Aerospace & Aviation consolidated net profit declines 5.62% in the September 2025 quarter

NCC consolidated net profit declines 5.07% in the September 2025 quarter

NCC consolidated net profit declines 5.07% in the September 2025 quarter

VST Tillers Tractors consolidated net profit declines 44.24% in the September 2025 quarter

VST Tillers Tractors consolidated net profit declines 44.24% in the September 2025 quarter

RDC Concrete (India) standalone net profit declines 86.35% in the September 2025 quarter

RDC Concrete (India) standalone net profit declines 86.35% in the September 2025 quarter

Global Infratech & Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2025 quarter

Global Infratech & Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVEStocks to watchStocks To Buy TodayNintendo Store App LaunchedMotilal Oswal Stock PickPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon