Worth Peripherals consolidated net profit rises 50.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.26% to Rs 77.46 croreNet profit of Worth Peripherals rose 50.00% to Rs 4.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.26% to Rs 77.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 70.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales77.4670.25 10 OPM %11.238.88 -PBDT9.587.06 36 PBT7.895.43 45 NP4.563.04 50
