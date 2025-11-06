Taneja Aerospace & Aviation consolidated net profit declines 5.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.25% to Rs 9.69 croreNet profit of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation declined 5.62% to Rs 3.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.25% to Rs 9.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales9.6910.12 -4 OPM %59.6565.81 -PBDT6.136.86 -11 PBT5.305.97 -11 NP3.864.09 -6
