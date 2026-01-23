Friday, January 23, 2026 | 01:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shree Krishna Jute Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

Sales decline 96.40% to Rs 0.14 crore

Net loss of Shree Krishna Jute Products reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 96.40% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.143.89 -96 OPM %-7.145.14 -PBDT-0.010.20 PL PBT-0.010.20 PL NP-0.010.18 PL

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

