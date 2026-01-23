United Breweries Ltd slips for fifth straight session

United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1440, down 0.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 18.21% in last one year as compared to a 8.91% rally in NIFTY and a 7.26% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Breweries Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1440, down 0.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 25148.95. The Sensex is at 81826.26, down 0.58%.United Breweries Ltd has lost around 11.13% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 51978.4, up 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 39648 shares today, compared to the daily average of 71248 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 100.55 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News