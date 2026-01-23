Friday, January 23, 2026 | 01:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Monarch Networth Q3 PAT rises 12% YoY to Rs 45 cr

Monarch Networth Q3 PAT rises 12% YoY to Rs 45 cr

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Monarch Networth Capital reported consolidated net profit rose 12.1% to Rs 45.41 crore on a 19.9% increase in total income to Rs 91.95 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 60.63 crore, registering a 21% YoY growth.

Total expenses increased 17.74% to Rs 31.32 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Rs 26.60 crore in Q3 FY25. Finance cost stood at Rs 1.81 crore (down 45.81% YoY), fees and commission expenses were at Rs 7.28 crore (up 18.37% YoY), and employee benefit expenses were at Rs 12.85 crore (down 1.53% YoY).

Monarch Networth Capital is a provider of financial services in pure stock broking, primary market operations, mutual funds, insurance, and financial planning. It is a strategic amalgamation of two financial service providers, Monarch Group of Companies and Networth Stock Broking.

 

Shares of Monarch Networth Capital shed 0.61% to Rs 286.85 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

United Breweries Ltd slips for fifth straight session

United Breweries Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Yes Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Yes Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC climbs on decent Q3 performance, broker upgrades

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC climbs on decent Q3 performance, broker upgrades

Hindalco Industries Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Hindalco Industries Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayDelhi AQI TodayIMD Weather Forecast TodayWEF 2026 Day 4Shadowfax Technologies IPOWEF 2026 Day 5 Key SpeakersStock Market HolidayPersonal Finance