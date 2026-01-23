Monarch Networth Q3 PAT rises 12% YoY to Rs 45 cr

Monarch Networth Capital reported consolidated net profit rose 12.1% to Rs 45.41 crore on a 19.9% increase in total income to Rs 91.95 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 60.63 crore, registering a 21% YoY growth.

Total expenses increased 17.74% to Rs 31.32 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Rs 26.60 crore in Q3 FY25. Finance cost stood at Rs 1.81 crore (down 45.81% YoY), fees and commission expenses were at Rs 7.28 crore (up 18.37% YoY), and employee benefit expenses were at Rs 12.85 crore (down 1.53% YoY).

Monarch Networth Capital is a provider of financial services in pure stock broking, primary market operations, mutual funds, insurance, and financial planning. It is a strategic amalgamation of two financial service providers, Monarch Group of Companies and Networth Stock Broking.

Shares of Monarch Networth Capital shed 0.61% to Rs 286.85 on the BSE.

