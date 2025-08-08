Shree Pacetronix consolidated net profit rises 78.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.10% to Rs 5.34 croreNet profit of Shree Pacetronix rose 78.38% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.10% to Rs 5.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5.344.85 10 OPM %21.7216.29 -PBDT1.060.71 49 PBT0.890.50 78 NP0.660.37 78
