Tuesday, January 13, 2026 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Rajivlochan Oil Extraction standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Shree Rajivlochan Oil Extraction standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Shree Rajivlochan Oil Extraction declined 60.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Lotus Chocolate Company standalone net profit declines 96.24% in the December 2025 quarter

Lotus Chocolate Company standalone net profit declines 96.24% in the December 2025 quarter

Gujarat Hotels standalone net profit declines 9.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Gujarat Hotels standalone net profit declines 9.15% in the December 2025 quarter

ACE EduTrend reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2025 quarter

ACE EduTrend reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Stock Alert: HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services, TVS Supply Chain, PSP Projects

Stock Alert: HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services, TVS Supply Chain, PSP Projects

GIFT Nifty indicates flat opening for key indices; Trump targets Iran-linked trade with 25% tariffs

GIFT Nifty indicates flat opening for key indices; Trump targets Iran-linked trade with 25% tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyLohri School HolidayBharat Coking Coal India IPOMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekGold and Silver Price TodayApple Google Gemini DealIMD Cold Wave Read WarningTrump Iran Tariffs Sanctions