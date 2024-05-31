Business Standard
Globe Commercials standalone net profit rises 22.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales rise 54.37% to Rs 49.86 crore
Net profit of Globe Commercials rose 22.09% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 54.37% to Rs 49.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 32.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 28.15% to Rs 3.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.20% to Rs 162.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 139.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales49.8632.30 54 162.36139.72 16 OPM %2.832.48 -2.552.30 - PBDT1.450.80 81 4.183.26 28 PBT1.450.80 81 4.183.26 28 NP1.050.86 22 3.052.38 28
