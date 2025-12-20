Saturday, December 20, 2025 | 01:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Meta Infotech secures new purchase orders worth Rs 170 lakh

Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Meta Infotech said it has received fresh purchase orders aggregating to Rs 169.69 lakh, in continuation of its earlier disclosure dated 10 December 2025.

The orders include implementation of cloud-based services valued at Rs 10 lakh for the period 1 December 2025, to 31 July 2026.

The company has also secured annual subscription contracts for cloud-based security and support services worth Rs 69.97 lakh for the period 1 December 2025 to 31 July 2026, and Rs 89.72 lakh for the period 1 November 2025, to 31 October 2028.

All the contracts are fresh orders, the company added.

Meta Infotech is engaged in trading and providing services related to cybersecurity software products.

 

The company reported a 60.7% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 10.51 crore, while revenue from operations rose 40.3% to Rs 152.13 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Shares of Meta Infotech fell 0.38% to settle at Rs 341.30 on Friday, 19 December 2025.

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

