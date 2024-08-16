Shree Securities standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.08% to Rs 0.16 croreNet profit of Shree Securities rose 50.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.08% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.160.13 23 OPM %37.5030.77 -PBDT0.060.04 50 PBT0.060.04 50 NP0.060.04 50
