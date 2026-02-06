Snowman Logistics Q3 net loss widens to Rs 2 cr

Snowman Logistics reported a standalone net loss of Rs 1.87 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with a loss of Rs 0.61 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 9.03% YoY to Rs 143.72 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 131.85 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The companys loss before exceptional items and tax narrowed to Rs 0.43 crore from a loss of Rs 0.62 crore in the corresponding period last year. Exceptional items stood at Rs 2.77 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses increased 8.11% YoY to Rs 145.44 crore in Q3 FY26. Purchases of traded goods rose 14.56% YoY to Rs 45.55 crore, and employee benefit expenses climbed 14.13% YoY to Rs 11.54 crore, while finance costs increased 11.25% YoY to Rs 7.07 crore.

Meanwhile, the companys board declared the first interim dividend of Rs 0.50 per equity share (face value Rs 10 each) for FY26.

Snowman Logistics is an integrated temperature-controlled logistics service provider, meeting the logistical needs of its clients.

Shares of Snowman Logistics rose 0.33% to Rs 42.53 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News