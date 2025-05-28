Shreenath Investment Company standalone net profit declines 21.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 95.28% to Rs 2.78 croreNet profit of Shreenath Investment Company declined 21.71% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 95.28% to Rs 2.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 58.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 15.67% to Rs 2.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 95.28% to Rs 2.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 58.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.7858.90 -95 2.7858.90 -95 OPM %-30.58-0.02 --81.29-0.85 - PBDT1.101.66 -34 3.263.63 -10 PBT1.101.66 -34 3.253.63 -10 NP1.011.29 -22 2.262.68 -16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content