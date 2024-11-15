Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.26% to Rs 67.69 croreNet profit of Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals declined 50.00% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.26% to Rs 67.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 65.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales67.6965.55 3 OPM %2.263.66 -PBDT0.581.03 -44 PBT0.460.89 -48 NP0.320.64 -50
